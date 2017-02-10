Rockets 107 (39-17), Hornets 95 (24-29)

For the 25th time this season, James Harden scored at least 30 points. He put in 30, 11 and 8 dimes, racking up his 44th double-double, the most in the League. He had 14 in the third, helping the Rockets win that quarter, 36-22. Though Harden shot just 8-21 from the floor and had 9 turnovers, Houston forced Charlotte into 21 turnovers and 30% shooting from three-point range.

Sixers 112 (19-34), Magic 111 (20-35)

Joel Embiid got the night off for rest so Dario Saric dropped a career-high 24. Evan Fournier also had 24, throwing in 9 rebounds and 8 assists. Nik Vucevic went for 21 and 11 in a game that featured ten lead changes and five ties. It was TJ McConnell, though, who took the reins for Philly. His jumper with 5.8 seconds left gave them the lead and then plucked Fournier’s last-second pass to secure the win. The Sixers have hit five go-ahead baskets in the last ten seconds, most in the League.

Thunder 118 (31-23), Cavs 109 (36-16)

The Thunder needed all of Russell Westbrook’s 26th (TWENTY-SIXTH) triple-double to beat the Cavs. The Brodie hit back-to-back midrange jumpers to put the Thunder up 107-101 with 3:42 left and then got his tenth dime on a weird play that ended with Victor Oladipo’s 360 layup. The Thunder held on to the lead for most of the second half, despite shooting just 8-27 from outside the arc. The Cavs’ Big 3 scored 61 combined points.

Mavs 112 (21-32), Jazz 105 (34-20)

Harrison Barnes had 31 points tonight, 8 in OT. But it was Dirk Nowitzki who showed that he’s still a threat. The 38-year-old had 20 points and grabbed an offensive rebound that led to his game-tying jumper with 2.8 seconds left in regulation. He played 37 minutes, the most he’s played since opening night. He also had 7 rebounds and 2 steals. Dirk forever.

Celtics 120 (34-19), Blazers 111 (23-31)

Isaiah Thomas scored 15 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter to lead the C’s back from a 17-point first half deficit. It’s his 37th straight game of at least 20 points. Marcus Smart scored 18 and five other Celtics scored at least 11. Boston’s within 2.5 games of the first seed in the East.