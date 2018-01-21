Rockets 116 (32-12), Warriors 108 (37-10)

Chris Paul had 33 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Rockets to a thrilling win over the Warriors. James Harden, who had 22 of his own, hit the dagger with 1:10 to go on a step-back three with Steph Curry on him as the shot clock expired. This snapped Golden State’s seven-game win streak in Houston. Kevin Durant had 26 to lead the Warriors.

If you’re not watching this game right now, fix that. (via @HoustonRockets) pic.twitter.com/zVm3MApgQb — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 21, 2018

Thunder 148 (26-20), Cavaliers 124 (27-18)

You read that right. The Thunder scored 148 points in a 48-minute game against the defending Eastern Conference champs. As a team, OKC shot 58 percent and made 14 threes, led by five triples from Paul George. George led the team with 36 points, while Russell Westbrook scored 23 and had 20 assists. You read that right as well. Isaiah Thomas led the Cavs, whose struggles continued, with 24 points. Cleveland has now lost 10 out of 14. LeBron James scored 18, leaving him seven points short of 30,000 for his career.

Been that kind of start for Russ and the Thunder (via @okcthunder) pic.twitter.com/73fUSraT0s — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 20, 2018

Bulls 113 (18-28), Hawks 97 (13-32)

Lauri Markkanen and Robin Lopez feasted inside against the Hawks, with Markkanen scoring 19 and Lopez going for 20 on 9-13 shooting to lead the Bulls. Chicago never trailed and has now won four out of five and 15 of 23. Dennis Schroder had 18 to lead the Hawks, who shot just 38 percent as a team.

Heat 106 (27-19), Hornets 105 (18-26)

Miami’s one-point win over Charlotte was anything but conventional. The Hornets actually led 105-100 with just over 30 seconds to go before James Johnson scored five points in seven seconds to tie the game. His first basket came on a dunk, then following a Josh Richardson steal, he stepped back to hit the game-tying three. Kelly Olynyk later won it on a free throw with under a second left on the clock. Wayne Ellington and Nicolas Batum each had 26 to lead their respective teams.

James Johnson scores 5 PTS in less than 7 seconds to help propel the @MiamiHEAT to the win!#HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/mODzYbSIV6 — NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2018

Pelicans 111 (24-21), Grizzlies 104 (16-29)

Jrue Holiday scored 13 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter to help the Pelicans edge the Grizzlies at home. New Orleans led by 16 after the first quarter and by 15 at halftime, but a 13-0 run to start the third quarter made things interesting. Ultimately, however, Holiday, DeMarcus Cousins (24 points, 10 rebounds), and Anthony Davis (21 points, 12 rebounds) were too much. Wayne Selden had 31 to lead Memphis.

76ers 116 (22-20), Bucks 94 (23-22)

The Sixers outscored the Bucks 32-14 in the fourth quarter to pull away from a Milwaukee team playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is resting a sore knee. Joel Embiid had 29 points and nine rebounds to lead Philly, as every starter plus TJ McConnell scored in double figures. For Milwaukee, Khris Middleton led the way with 23 points.

Jazz 125 (19-27), Clippers 113 (23-22)

The Jazz were missing Rodney Hood, but Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points to lead a short-handed Utah team to victory. In the process, the Jazz set season-bests for points in a quarter with 39 in the first and points in a half with 76. Overall, the Jazz shot 63 percent in the first half. The Clippers got 31 points from Lou Williams and 25 from Blake Griffin.

Timberwolves 115 (30-18), Raptors 109 (31-14)

Karl-Anthony Towns scored all 22 of his points in the second half to help keep Kyle Lowry and the Raptors at bay. Lowry had a season-high 40 points on 16-25 shooting, but it was not enough to beat a Minnesota team that was without Jimmy Butler. Andrew Wiggins had 29 to lead Minnesota including a couple emphatic dunks.

Been watching this Andrew Wiggins dunk for the last few minutes (via @nba) pic.twitter.com/47jGKy1NZi — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 21, 2018

Trail Blazers 117 (25-21), Mavericks 108 (15-31)

Damian Lillard scored 31 points on 10-15 shooting and had nine assists to lead the Blazers to their third straight win. For the Mavericks, who have now lost three in a row, three players scored 20-or-more, led by 23 from Wesley Matthews.