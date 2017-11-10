Kings 109 (3-8), 76ers 108 (6-5)

De’Aaron Fox hit the game winning jumper with 13 seconds left to turn a one-point Sacramento deficit into a thrilling victory at home.

Game, @SacramentoKings! De’Aaron Fox wins it for SAC 109-108 to snap @sixers 5 game win streak. Embiid: 22 PTS, 15 REB. pic.twitter.com/BZw3XCDkhb — NBA (@NBA) November 10, 2017

Philadelphia led by six with 1:38 to play before the Kings scored the final seven points of the game — two Fox baskets and a Fox assist on a three from Garrett Temple. Joel Embiid missed what would have been the game-winning answer with a second to go. He finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds for the Sixers. Zach Randolph had 20 for the Kings.

Rockets 117 (9-3), Cavaliers 113 (5-7)

James Harden had a monster game, recording a triple-double (35 points, 13 assists, 11 rebounds) and doing something no player has done in 30 years.

James Harden: First player in last 30 seasons with 35+ PTS, 10+ AST, 10+ REB & 5+ STL in a game since Michael Jordan (1989). pic.twitter.com/4pAAjr7Xtj — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) November 10, 2017

The Cavs trailed by 13 with just under eight minutes left when LeBron James hit a three that started a 13-1 rally to pull within a point. However, Clint Capela scored the final two baskets for the Rockets and blocked an attempt from LeBron in the final seconds to secure the win. Eric Gordon had 20 points to help out Harden, and LeBron had 33 to lead the Cavs. Jeff Green also came off the bench to score 27 on 11-15 shooting.

Wizards 111 (6-5), Lakers 95 (5-7)

The Lakers had a rough night from the field, shooting just 36 percent overall and 13 percent (3-23) from three. That allowed the Wizards win behind 23 points from John Wall and 22 from Bradley Beal. For the Lakers, Lonzo Ball had another poor shooting game. He scored 10 points but did so on 3-12 shooting, including 1-7 from beyond the arc. His shooting percentage through 12 games (29.2 percent) is the second-worst for a player through his first 12 games in the shot clock era, according to Elias.

Raptors 122 (7-4), Pelicans 118 (6-6)

DeMar DeRozan scored 12 of his 33 points over the final seven minutes to keep the Pelicans at bay Thursday night in Toronto. Jrue Holiday had 34 points — a game and season high —to go with 11 assists, and DeMarcus Cousins had 20 points and 15 rebounds for New Orleans, but that wasn’t enough to prolong the team’s three-game winning streak. The Raptors made 16 three-pointers for the game, including four from Kyle Lowry. Lowry’s final three put Toronto up for good late in the fourth quarter.

Nuggets 102 (7-5), Thunder 94 (4-7)

A 9-0 run midway through the fourth quarter put the Nuggets ahead for good, sealing their third victory in four games. Emmanuel Mudiay scored 10 points in the fourth quarter and 21 overall to lead the way for Denver. Paul Millsap added 17 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. For the Thunder, Carmelo Anthony had a game-high 28 points and made a little bit of history in the process.