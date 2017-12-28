Pelicans 128 (18-16), Nets 113 (12-22)

Rajon Rondo set a Pelicans franchise record with 25 assists, becoming the first player to hand out 25 in a game since Jason Kidd in 1996. New Orleans made 48 field goals in the game, giving Rondo a hand in more than half of the team’s baskets. And it all came in just 30 minutes. Anthony Davis had 33 points and 11 rebounds to handle the scoring load for the Pelicans and Caris Lavert had 22 for Brooklyn.

Thunder 124 (20-15), Raptors 107 (23-10)

Paul George tied the Thunder’s single-game record with seven made threes to lead OKC to a home win over Toronto. His 33 points and Russell Westbrook‘s 30 was more than enough to counter Toronto’s balanced attack. All 12 Raptors players who saw the court scored, led by CJ Miles, who had 20.

Celtics 102 (28-10), Hornets 91 (12-22)

Jayson Tatum scored 10 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter as the Celtics pulled away from the Hornets. Kyrie Irving led Boston with 21 points and eight assists. As for the Hornets, Kemba Walker led the way with 24, though Charlotte shot just 37 percent for the game.

Mavericks 98 (11-25), Pacers 94 (19-16)

Harrison Barnes broke a 94-94 tie on a free throw in the final minute as the Mavericks snapped an eight-game road losing streak. Barnes was one of six Dallas players in double figures, and Dirk Nowitzki led the team with 15 points. Myles Turner, Darren Collison, and Lance Stephenson all had 16 to lead the Pacers.

Bulls 92 (12-22), Knicks 87 (17-17)

Enes Kanter’s missed three-point attempt with six seconds left gave the Bulls their second-straight win and sent the Knicks to their third-straight defeat. New York shot just 4-23 from three for the game and blew a 15-point first-half lead. Kris Dunn led the Bulls with 17 points and Kristaps Porzingis had 23 for the Knicks.

LAURI. MARKKANEN. #Bulls lead by 2 with 39 seconds left! pic.twitter.com/GoGQe46Lrv — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 28, 2017

Hawks 113 (9-25), Wizards 99 (19-16)

The Hawks have finally won consecutive games. Atlanta won its second in a row, out-scoring the Wizards 35-23 in the fourth quarter. Dennis Schroder scored 21 and 20 from Ersan Ilyasova to lead Atlanta. Bradley Beal had 20 for the Wizards.

Timberwolves 128 (22-13), Nuggets 125 (19-16) OT

Jamal Crawford broke a tie with 47 seconds to go in overtime to give the Timberwolves an overtime win in Minnesota. This was their fifth straight win and their eighth in their last 10 games. Jimmy Butler led all scorers with 39 points, doing his work on 10-20 shooting, while Jeff Teague had 11 points and 10 assists. Will Barton had 28 points to lead the Nuggets.

You can go ahead and read Jimmy Butler’s lips (via @World_Wide_Wob) pic.twitter.com/wbqIuXu4rg — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) December 28, 2017

Kings 109 (12-22), Cavaliers 95 (24-11)

The Kings held the Cavs to just 15 points in the fourth quarter and won behind 24 points from Vince Carter on 10-12 shooting. LeBron James had a triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 14 assists, while Kevin Love led the Cavs with 23 points.

Warriors 126 (28-7), Jazz 101 (15-21)

Golden State outscored Utah 42-22 in the third quarter and shot nearly 60 percent from the floor to win its 13th game in 14 tries. Kevin Durant had 21 points to lead the Warriors, while Rodney Hood had 26 to lead the Jazz.

Grizzlies 109 (11-24), Lakers 99 (11-22)

Tyreke Evans had 32 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists to lead the Grizzlies over the Lakers in L.A. With Lonzo Ball out with a shoulder injury and Kyle Kuzma limited to just nine points on 4-24 shooting, the Lakers relied in a combined 45 points from Brandon Ingram and Jordan Clarkson.