Wizards 129 (44-28), Nets 108 (15-57)

John Wall left little doubt that the Wizards would wrap this game up quickly. The Wizards held a nine-point lead after the first quarter and led by as much as 29. Wall had 22 points and 9 assists.

John Wall is a highlight machine. pic.twitter.com/cRyrSLvYw4 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 24, 2017

Cavs 112 (47-24), Hornets 105 (32-40)

LeBron James dominated for the Cavs, who struggled to put the Hornets away. Bron finished with 32 points, 11 assists and 9 rebounds Kemba Walker scored 28 in the loss.

Magic 115 (27-46), Pistons 87 (34-39)

The Pistons are falling quickly. Orlando built a 33-point lead and had all five of their starters score at least 14 points. Elfrid Payton got his fourth triple-double of the season with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Detroit’s lost their last three games. They’ve lost their last two games by a combined 50 points.

Nuggets 125 (35-37), Pacers 117 (36-36)

The Pacers couldn’t stop Nikola Jokic tonight. The Joker went off for 30 points, 17 rebounds and 5 assists. Denver never trailed and had more rebounds and assists than the Pacers. Paul George scored 27 in the loss.

Jokic with the assist of the night. pic.twitter.com/42PqXyztca — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 25, 2017

Celtics 130 (47-26), Suns 120 (22-51)

The Celtics got the win, but the night belonged to Devin Booker. The 20-year-old joined an elite group of Hall of Famers by scoring 70 points in a single game. Booker shot 21-40 from the floor, 24-26 from the foul line and 4-11 from distance. He played 45 minutes and also had 8 rebounds and 6 assists. He set the scoring record for the Suns franchise and the record for the most points scored against the Celtics.

Nobody's ever scored more than 65 against the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/SKgukK0cXI — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 25, 2017

Sixers 117 (27-45), Bulls 107 (34-39)

Philly took control in the second quarter and proceeded to blow out Chicago. They led by 26, got 32 points and 10 rebounds from Dario Saric and held the Bulls to 40% shooting.

Bucks 100 (37-35), Hawks 97 (37-35)

Ersan Ilyasova missed a contested 3 from the right wing with 0.2 seconds left that would have tied the game for the Hawks. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 13 rebounds and the Bucks have won 11 of their last 13 games.

Giannis windmill dunk is a whole lotta fun. pic.twitter.com/btTVaucXCr — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 25, 2017

Rockets 117 (50-22), Pelicans 107 (30-42)

James Harden was unstoppable, registering 37 points, 17 assists and 7 rebounds. He led the Rockets to the win a back-and-forth game that featured ten ties and six lead changes. DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis combined for 62 points and 22 rebounds in the loss.

Warriors 114 (58-14), Kings 100 (27-45)

Stephen Curry had 27 points, 12 assists, 7 rebounds and 6 steals as the Warriors cruised to a win. GSW had 37 assists on 44 field goals and they forced 19 turnovers.

Lakers 130 (21-51), Wolves 119 (28-43)

The Wolves led 108-100 with just over two minutes left. They went ice-cold from the floor, though and eventually lost in overtime. Jordan Clarkson poured in a career-best 35 points and 8 three-pointers.