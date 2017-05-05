Wizards 116, Celtics 89 (Celtics lead series 2-1)

When the dust settled on the Wizards’ blowout Game 3 win, there were three ejections and eight technical fouls. Though the game was separated by 20 or more points for most of the night, each team had 26 fouls called on them. The matchup dragged along, bogged down by all the fouls and a few heated exchanges. It started with Ian Mahinmi and Jonas Jerebko getting up close and personal. Later in the game, with the Wizards’ win all but official, Brandon Jennings and Terry Rozier were both tossed for jawing at each other.

Between both of those incidents, Kelly Oubre charged at Kelly Olynyk. He reacted to an illegal pick set by Olynyk that caused him to hit the floor. Oubre then pushed Olynyk to the floor, even though referee Monty McCutchen was standing between them. Oubre was quickly thrown out.

In his postgame presser, Isaiah Thomas, who had 13 points in Game 3, said that there’s bad blood between the teams. “We don’t like them and they don’t like us. That’s just what it is,” Thomas said.

John Wall was consistently mean-mugging on his way to 24 points and 8 assists, leading the ‘Zards to wins in the steals, blocks, assists and rebounds categories. Otto Porter and Bojan Bogdanovic each scored 19 for Washington.

Warriors 115, Jazz 104 (Warriors lead series 2-0)

Though the Jazz haven’t held a lead yet in either game of this series, they delivered a hard-fought Game 2 performance. Gordon Hayward’s 33 points led Utah and they got at least 3 points from all 10 of their players. For most of the second half, they were within 8 points of the Warriors.

Like they do, the Dubs spread the love around, dishing 33 assists on 42 field made shots. Kevin Durant had 25 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists. Draymond Green put in 23 points and 7 helpers and Stephen Curry had 21 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists.

Though the Dubs dropped in 14 threes, the Jazz connected on 12 of their own, which helped them stay afloat without their floor general, George Hill. Golden State was able to win most of the statistical battles, most notably holding Utah to just 19 assists.