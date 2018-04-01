Post Up: John Wall Returns As Wizards Clinch Playoff Berth

Wizards 107 (42-34), Hornets 93 (34-43)

John Wall returned for his first game in two months and made an impact right away with 15 points and 14 assists to lead the Wizards to a win and, officially, a spot in the playoffs for the fourth time in five years. Otto Porter Jr. had 26 points and 11 rebounds, while Bradley Beal scored 22 more. The Hornets were led by Dwight Howard, who scored 22 points and had 13 rebounds, while newly crowned franchise scoring leader Kemba Walker struggled with just seven points, two assists, and four turnovers.

Pistons 115 (36-40), Knicks 109 (27-50)

The Pistons are almost certainly not headed toward the playoffs, but they stayed alive mathematically with their fourth straight win on Saturday, this one coming in New York. Andre Drummond had 22 points and 17 rebounds to lead the way as all five Pistons starters scored in double figures and all 10 who played scored. Michael Beasley had 32 for a Knicks team that has now lost three in a row and five out of six. Blake Griffin once again sat out with a bone bruise that figures to keep him sidelined for at least a week.

Celtics 110 (53-23), Raptors 99 (55-21)

The Celtics pulled to within two games of the Raptors for the top seed in the East with six games remaining thanks to 25 points from Marcus Morris and 24 from Jayson Tatum. The two teams will play again Wednesday, this time in Toronto. The Celtics trailed by two going into the fourth quarter and the game was tied with 5:26 to play before Boston went on a 10-0 run to put the game away. DeMar DeRozan had 32 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists in the loss.

Nets 110 (25-51), Heat 109 (OT) (41-36)

Dwyane Wade missed what would have been the game-winner — a layup that seemingly hung on the rim for minutes — as the Nets escaped with a road win in overtime. Wade thought he got fouled on the play and Hassan Whiteside complained after the game about how little he played down the stretch. All in all, it was an ugly evening for a Heat team that missed an opportunity to wrap up a playoff spot. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 20 to lead seven Nets players in double figures.

Warriors 112 (55-21), Kings 96 (24-53)

Kevin Durant had 27 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists, while Klay Thompson scored 25 in his return to the lineup to lead the Warriors over the Kings. But while Golden State got Thompson back, it lost Patrick McCaw in a scary moment late in the third quarter. After converting on a layup, McCaw appeared to be undercut by Vince Carter. McCaw stayed on the ground for several minutes and needed to leave on a stretcher. He is headed to the hospital for further evaluation, according to the team. Buddy Hield led the Kings with 19 points.