Hornets 121 (29-36), Magic 81 (24-42)

Charlotte led the whole way, building a 42-point lead. Kemba Walker scored 23 points and Marvin Williams had 7 assists, 12 points and 18 rebounds. Charlotte had 12 more rebounds and 15 more assists than Orlando. The Magic shot 5-27 from distance. Seven Hornets scored in double-figures and Nic Batum dished 10 assists.

Rockets 115 (45-21), Bulls 94 (31-34)

The Rockets steamrolled the Bulls in the second and third quarters. Chicago scored 30 combined points in the middle frames. For the game, the Bulls 9-39 from three and gave up a 13-point lead to trail by 31. James Harden had 19 points, 13 assists, 7 rebounds and 3 steals and Ryan Anderson made 6 three’s on his way to 21 points. The Bulls have lost their last four games by a combined 52 points.

Bucks 99 (31-33), Pacers 85 (33-32)

Don’t look now, but the Bucks have reeled off five straight wins. Tonight, both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton scored 21 points. Giannis also had 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals. The Pacers were up by 11 in the middle of the second quarter but then Milwaukee locked down on Paul George and took hold of the game until the final buzzer. PG had 18 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

Two-handed pump dunk? Thon Maker gets creative. pic.twitter.com/5dtyG0Zeri — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 11, 2017

Wolves 103 (27-37), Warriors 102 (52-13)

Stephen Curry’s cold streak continued in tonight’s loss. The Chef was 1-8 from outside the arc, bringing his total three-point shooting to 18-65 since Kevin Durant got injured. For the second time this season, the Warriors have dropped back-to-back games.

Andrew Wiggins scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half and Karl-Anthony Towns added 23 points and 9 rebounds. The Warriors also lost to the Timberwolves last season. Tonight, Curry missed a jumper from the left wing that could’ve won the game. Since the Zach LaVine got injured in early February, both Wiggins and Towns are averaging 27 points a game and the Wolves are two games out of the eighth seed in the West.

Andrew Wiggins, too strong, too clutch. pic.twitter.com/5FcUu64XZn — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 11, 2017

Hawks 105 (36-29), Raptors 99 (38-27)

Dennis Schroder scored 13 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter to hold off DeMar DeRozan and the Raptors. There were 17 ties and 15 lead changes in this one, with the squads combining to shoot 12-47 from three-point range. DeRozan had 28/8/6 and Paul Millsap and Tim Hardaway scored 21 and 20 points for Atlanta, respectively.

Nuggets 119 (30-35), Celtics 99 (41-25)

Nikola Jokic returned from a two-game absence because of an illness to put up 21 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists. Denver shot 53% from the field, led for the whole game and destroyed Boston on the glass. Wilson Chandler scored 23 and Danilo Gallinari added 20. The Celtics end their road trip with a 2-3 record.

Mavs 105 (28-36), Nets 96 (11-53)

As has been the case all season, the Nets didn’t lose without a fight. The Mavs took control in the fourth quarter, but had to battle through six ties and five lead changes. Harrison Barnes had 21 points. The Nets, without Brook Lopez because of an ankle injur, shot 29% from downtown.

Watching Dirk shoot never gets old. pic.twitter.com/ri5iWhz0Yo — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 11, 2017

Wizards 130 (40-24), Kings 122 (25-40)

After trailing for most of the game, John Wall, Bradley Beal and the Wizards woke up late in the fourth to overcome a 15-point deficit. The Wizards won the fourth quarter 34-19 and forced overtime, where they took over. Wall had 25 and 12 assists and Beal had 38 and 10 rebounds. Beal had 21 in the fourth and OT.