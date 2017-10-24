Sixers 97 (1-3), Pistons 86 (2-2)

After getting blown out by the Raptors on Saturday, the Sixers notched their first W of the season behind Ben Simmons’ first career triple-double.

Simmons became just the third rookie to record a triple-double during his first four games, tallying 21 points (8-11 shooting), 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

He’s a beast and the clear favorite to win the ROY.

Hawks 93 (1-3), Heat 104 (2-1)

Atlanta is one of the worst teams in the League, but credit to them for battling all the way back from a 21-point second half deficit.

Josh Richardson had himself a night with 21 points on 8-17 shooting.

Grizzlies 98 (3-0), Rockets 90 (3-1)

Despite losing a number of core players, Memphis has been fantastic to start the season.

Of course, Mike Conley and Marc Gasol are balling out, but the entire team is out-hustling and out-working their opponents.

Mario Chalmers, one of the team’s new additions over the summer, fits in perfectly. He and James Harden got into it during a crucial moment in the fourth.

Harden vs Chalmers 👀 pic.twitter.com/ReGeXXeEHa — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) October 24, 2017

Hornets 94 (1-2), Bucks 103 (3-1)

The Giannis-for-MVP campaign is headed full steam ahead. His 34 points pushed him past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most points (through 4 games) for the Bucks.

The Greek Freak's 147 points through 4 games are the most in @Bucks history, passing @KAJ33's total of 146 (1970-71). #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/v7xDp5e8Jq — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 24, 2017

Khris Middleton contributed 20 points and one huge block, as Milwaukee was able to hold onto the lead.

Khris Middleton is doing it all rn 💪🏽 (via @Bucks) pic.twitter.com/LaBhWCpBmD — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) October 24, 2017

Warriors 133 (2-2), Mavs 103 (0-4)

Golden State got back to their winning ways with an absolute layup against the Mavs.

The Warriors led the entire game, and by as much as 31.

After being fined $50K for chucking his mouthguard at a referee, Stephen Curry led the way with 29 points and 8 assists.

Oh, and Steve Kerr had to apologize to Rick Carlisle after the game for Jordan Bell’s off-the-backboard breakaway dunk with the Ws up 25.

Raptors 97 (2-1), Spurs 101 (3-0)

No Kawhi, no problem so far for San Antonio. The Spurs handed Toronto their first loss of the season behind 16 points, 14 rebounds and 6 assists by Dejounte Murray.

In the second scuffle of the night, LaMarcus Adridge and Serge Ibaka went at it. And you’re right—this wasn’t the first time the two have knocked heads.

Aldridge vs Ibaka 👀 pic.twitter.com/sS3vWCiovD — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) October 24, 2017

Wizards 109 (3-0), Nuggets 104 (1-2)

Washington started a four-game road trip with a close win against the Nuggets.

Despite a dismal shooting night (3-13), John Wall managed to drop 19 points with 12 assists.

Wall read this play like a book 👀 (via @WashWizards) pic.twitter.com/w2QN1b4dqd — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) October 24, 2017

Kings 115 (1-3), Suns 117 (1-3)

After being absolutely pummeled in their first three games, Phoenix pulled off their first win of the season.

Sure, it was against the lowly Kings, but with Earl Watson, Eric Bledsoe and several assistant coaches no longer a part of the team, getting a win meant a lot for the Suns.

Devin Booker led the way with 22 points and 5 assists in just 28 minutes.