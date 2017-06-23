As expected, Washington guard Markelle Fultz went first and UCLA PG Lonzo Ball went second overall during Thursday’s NBA Draft. But that was only the beginning.

NBA players provided commentary throughout the night on twitter—making the draft experience even more amazing.

Joel Embiid, as always, stole the show, dubbing the Sixers star quartet the “FEDS” (Fultz, Embiid, Dario, Simmons), and taking a not-so-subtle shot at Lonzo and his father LaVar.

Could this be sowing the seeds of a Sixers-Lakers rivalry down the line?

Please dunk on him so hard that his daddy runs on the court to save him.. https://t.co/cMvt5RYiSQ — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 22, 2017

Having gone 13th in the 2015 Draft, Devin Booker reminded the draftees that it’s not the draft pick that matters, but the situation where they end up.

Goodluck tonight fellas! Remember.. it's not which # pick you are, it the situation you are drafted to. #WeArePHX pic.twitter.com/BEPh3jnbBW — Devin Booker (@DevinBook) June 22, 2017

Booker’s college teammate, Karl-Anthony Towns took the opportunity to interject with a joke, “Well I was cool being #1.” And thus, set off a hilarious twitter thread among 2015 Kentucky Wildcats teammates, Booker, Towns, Trey Lyles and Willie Cauley-Stein.

Well I was cool being #1 — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) June 22, 2017

Scroll through the gallery up top to see what the League had to say about the 2017 NBA Draft.

