The Houston Rockets shook the NBA landscape on Wednesday by orchestrating a blockbuster trade for Chris Paul.

After news of the trade broke, CP3 good friends LeBron James and Dwyane Wade wished Paul luck in his new city.

Speculation began almost immediately that the Rockets aren’t done making moves.

As Wizards guard Brandon Jennings noted on twitter, the trade could clear the way for Carmelo Anthony to join the Rockets.

