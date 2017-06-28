The Houston Rockets shook the NBA landscape on Wednesday by orchestrating a blockbuster trade for Chris Paul.

After news of the trade broke, CP3 good friends LeBron James and Dwyane Wade wished Paul luck in his new city.

My brother off to a new journey! Best of luck @CP3!! H-Town y'all got a great one coming to your city. #BrotherHood🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 28, 2017

When friends of mine are happy then I'm equally as happy for them. Congrats to my brother @CP3 on choosing his own direction. #Brotherhood — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 28, 2017

Speculation began almost immediately that the Rockets aren’t done making moves.

As Wizards guard Brandon Jennings noted on twitter, the trade could clear the way for Carmelo Anthony to join the Rockets.

If they get Melo they might score 170pts a night. Melo just gotta be Olympic Melo — Brandon Jennings (@brandonjennings) June 28, 2017

