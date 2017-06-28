The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to a trade that will send Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets.

In return for Paul, the Rockets will send Patrick Beverley, Sam Dekker, Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell and a 2018 top-three protected draft pick.

In addition, the Rockets will also send Ryan Kelly (Hawks), DeAndre Liggins (Mavs) and Tim Quarterman (Blazers) via trades for cash considerations.

After Chris Paul agreed to opt-in on contract, Clippers are trading All-Star guard to the Houston Rockets, league sources tell @TheVertical — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 28, 2017

So (take a breath): Beverley, Williams, Dekker, Harrell, Kelly, Liggins, Quarterman & 2018 first (small protection) to Clippers for CP3. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) June 28, 2017

Paul reportedly opted-in to the final $24.4 million of his contract on Wednesday and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of next season.

As was previously reported, Rockets star James Harden had been actively recruiting Paul to join forces with him in Houston.

After news of the trade broke, CP3 good friends LeBron James and Dwyane Wade wished Paul luck in his new city.

My brother off to a new journey! Best of luck @CP3!! H-Town y'all got a great one coming to your city. #BrotherHood🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 28, 2017

When friends of mine are happy then I'm equally as happy for them. Congrats to my brother @CP3 on choosing his own direction. #Brotherhood — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 28, 2017

Speculation began almost immediately that the Rockets aren’t done making moves.

As Wizards guard Brandon Jennings notes, the trade could clear the way for Carmelo Anthony to join the Rockets.

If they get Melo they might score 170pts a night. Melo just gotta be Olympic Melo — Brandon Jennings (@brandonjennings) June 28, 2017

NBA players around the League had plenty to say about the blockbuster trade.

Be sure to check out players’ up-to-the-minute reactions in our comprehensive CP3-to-Houston tweetcap.

