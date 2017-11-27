Game six of the Ballislife High School Basketball Weekly Showcase pits Mount St. Joseph vs. John Carroll, two Baltimore Catholic League powers facing off in a key early showdown. Mount St. Joseph of Baltimore is the league favorite behind the play of Maryland-bound forward Jalen Smith, last year’s Baltimore Sun and BCL Player of the Year. John Carroll returns all five starters, including Kentucky-bound guard Immanuel Quickley (23.7 ppg) and Rutgers-bound small forward Montez Mathis.

Mount St. Joseph is one of the top teams in the East Region of the U.S. and opened the season ranked No. 28 in the FAB 50 National Team Rankings powered by Ballislife.com. The game will be live streamed free on Facebook Watch tonight (Monday, Nov. 27) at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT. Log on to facebook.com/BallislifeTV to view the scheduled contest and check Ballislife.com for schedule updates. You can go back and watch replays of any of the BIL HSBB Weekly Showcase Games in their entirety.