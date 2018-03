Welcome to March.

On Thursday, freshman guard Collin Sexton kept Alabama’s NCAA hopes alive by going coast-to-coast in under five seconds and nailing a game-winning floater against Texas A&M in the SEC Tourney.

Check out the insane highlight above.

The No. 9 seeded Crimson Tide will now face No. 1 Auburn in the quarterfinals.

