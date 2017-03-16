March Madness doesn’t just mean madness on the court. This is also the time in the calendar when collegiate programs reevaluate their staff and a number of top programs ultimately end up deciding to act on it and make coaching changes. A day after Washington fired head coach Lorenzo Romar, who’d been at the helm of the program for 17 seasons, Indiana announced on Thursday morning that it has fired its head coach of the past nine years Tom Crean.

Below is the official announcement from the university’s Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Fred Glass: