LaMelo Ball and LiAngelo Ball will reportedly forgo their collegiate eligibility and play professionally overseas this season.

According to The Vertical’s Shams Charnia, LaMelo, 16, and LiAngelo, 19, have already “started initial contact” with overseas teams.

Sources: Both LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball beginning to explore options to sign professionally overseas. Story with details: https://t.co/M49at6hQAz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 5, 2017

Harrison Gaines, the representative for LaMelo, 16, and LiAngelo, 19, started initial contact with overseas teams this week, sources told Yahoo Sports. For LaMelo and LiAngelo, the decision to turn pro means the end of their prospective collegiate careers. LaMelo Ball had previously committed to UCLA.

