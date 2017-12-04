LiAngelo Ball will reportedly never suit up in a regular season game for UCLA. TMZ first reported that the middle Ball brother has been removed from the school:

Lavar Ball Removes LiAngelo from UCLA https://t.co/C69nLKSDK6 — TMZ (@TMZ) December 4, 2017

LiAngelo was involved in a shoplifting controversy while in China. The incident caused enough drama that President Donald Trump got involved and eventually engaged in a war of words with LaVar Ball. LiAngleo was suspended from the team and, according to TMZ, the Ball family felt the suspension was “unfair.”

We’re told LaVar believes the suspension was unfair, especially since the charges were dropped. LaVar’s people tell TMZ the famous dad thinks, “There’s no need to break down a kid’s spirit for making a mistake.” Our sources say LiAngelo is not officially withdrawn from the school but he’s at home and will not return to UCLA.

ESPN’s Jeff Goodman spoke with LaVar and the father said that the family is “exploring other options” and “he’s not transferring to another school.”

LaVar Ball told ESPN he has pulled LiAngelo Ball from UCLA. "We are exploring other options with Gelo," LaVar said. "He's out of there." — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) December 4, 2017

LaVar Ball: "He's not transferring to another school," he told ESPN. "The plan is now to get Gelo ready for the NBA Draft." The plan was always for LiAngelo to spend one season at UCLA and then leave, regardless of whether he was projected to be drafted. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) December 4, 2017

