LiAngelo Ball will reportedly never suit up in a regular season game for UCLA. TMZ first reported that the middle Ball brother has been removed from the school:

LiAngelo was involved in a shoplifting controversy while in China. The incident caused enough drama that President Donald Trump got involved and eventually engaged in a war of words with LaVar Ball. LiAngleo was suspended from the team and, according to TMZ, the Ball family felt the suspension was “unfair.”

We’re told LaVar believes the suspension was unfair, especially since the charges were dropped. LaVar’s people tell TMZ the famous dad thinks, “There’s no need to break down a kid’s spirit for making a mistake.”

 

Our sources say LiAngelo is not officially withdrawn from the school but he’s at home and will not return to UCLA.  

ESPN’s Jeff Goodman spoke with LaVar and the father said that the family is “exploring other options” and “he’s not transferring to another school.”

LiAngelo Ball, UCLA Players Thank Donald Trump After China Arrest