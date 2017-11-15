President Donald Trump got the thank you he wanted from UCLA players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill.

In a press conference on Wednesday, the players all apologized for shoplifting in China and thanked Trump for helping them return to the United States.

Here’s what Ball had to say:

“I apologize to my family, coaches and teammates at UCLA for letting so many people down.

 

“I also apologize to the people in China for causing them so much trouble.

 

“I’m a young man; however, it’s not an excuse for making a really stupid decision.” […]

 

“I would also like to thank President Trump and the United States government for the help that they provided as well.”

