President Donald Trump got the thank you he wanted from UCLA players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill.

Do you think the three UCLA Basketball Players will say thank you President Trump? They were headed for 10 years in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017

In a press conference on Wednesday, the players all apologized for shoplifting in China and thanked Trump for helping them return to the United States.

Here’s what Ball had to say:

“I apologize to my family, coaches and teammates at UCLA for letting so many people down. “I also apologize to the people in China for causing them so much trouble. “I’m a young man; however, it’s not an excuse for making a really stupid decision.” […] “I would also like to thank President Trump and the United States government for the help that they provided as well.”

