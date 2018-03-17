Mikal Bridges Drops 22 Points In Second Half, Leads Villanova To Victory

by March 17, 2018
210

Junior Mikal Bridges WENT OFF for 22 points (including five three-pointers) in the second half, helping No. 1 Villanova secure an 81-58 victory over No. 9 Alabama:

Bridges had 23 points overall.

The Wildcats will face either West Virginia or Marshall in the Sweet 16.

Video via Bleacher Report.

