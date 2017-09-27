Louisville head coach Rick Pitino reportedly expects to be fired following allegations that adidas paid a recruit about $100,000 to attend the school.

According to a source of ESPN’s Michael Eaves, Pitino “knows it’s coming.”

Louisville will hold a press conference on Wednesday at 1 p.m. EST, per Jeff Greer of the Courier-Journal.

