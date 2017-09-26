College recruiting has always had a reputation for being a grimy business with lots of under-the-table dealings. Many have equated sneaker companies recruiting young athletes as potential endorsers in the same manner. And with the FBI announcing corruption and fraud charges today involving college coaches, sneaker execs and even a sports agent, the aforementioned connotations likely won’t be going away any time soon.

On Tuesday, the Department of Justice revealed a two-year investigation involving executives at adidas (Jim Gatto — head of global sports marketing, and Merl Code), college assistant coaches (Auburn’s Chuck Person, Oklahoma State’s Lamont Evans, Arizona’s Emmanuel Richardson, and USC’s Anthony Bland) and sports agent Christian Dawkins, as well as a financial advisor and even an AAU coach. In total, 10 individuals have been arrested.

Watch the Department of Justice’s announcement below:

