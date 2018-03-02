Report: UCLA Shoplifting Case Resolved Before Donald Trump’s Involvement

by March 02, 2018
678
donald trump ucla players thank you

The UCLA shoplifting case involving freshmen LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill was reportedly resolved before Donald Trump got involved.

According to ESPN’s Arash Markazi, the players already had flights booked to the US when they were informed that Trump was getting involved.

“The situation was already resolved by the time we heard about Trump’s involvement,” one team source said. “That’s not to take away from the fact that he got involved, but the players already had their passports back and their flights booked to go home Tuesday night when Gen. Kelly called the players.” […]

“The players were already checked into the hotel before the public discovered they were arrested,” a team source said. “They also were not under house arrest. It was our decision to keep them at the hotel until the situation was resolved. The charges were dropped, they weren’t reduced, and that happened two days before we heard from Gen. Kelly.”

RELATED:
LiAngelo Ball Says UCLA Told Him To Thank Donald Trump

    
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Warriors to Hang Out With D.C. Kids Instead of White House Visit

1 week ago
863
lebron james kevin durant donald trump
NBA

LeBron James And Kevin Durant Speak Out Against Donald Trump

2 weeks ago
6,535
lavar ball lonzo ball liangelo ball lakers
International

LaVar: Lonzo Ball Will Leave Lakers If They Don’t Sign LiAngelo, LaMelo

3 weeks ago
17,243
lamelo liangelo ball guaranteed contract
International

Lithuanian Club Vytautas Guarantees LaMelo, LiAngelo Ball’s Contracts

4 weeks ago
4,998
NBA

Adam Silver: Donald Trump Immigration Comments ‘Discouraging’

2 months ago
22
masai ujiri donald trump shithole country
NBA

Raptors GM Masai Ujiri Responds To Donald Trump’s ‘S–thole Countries’ Remark

2 months ago
38

TRENDING


Most Recent
james harden rockets best record

James Harden Says Rockets Can’t Relax With Best Record

19 mins ago
42
kevin durant 100 percent warriors

Kevin Durant Is 100 Percent Certain He’ll Be Back With Warriors Next Season

1 hour ago
226
donald trump ucla players thank you

Report: UCLA Shoplifting Case Resolved Before Donald Trump’s Involvement

2 hours ago
678
gordon hayward training video jump shot

Gordon Hayward Cleared To Take Jump Shots in New Training Video

3 hours ago
438
deandre jordan clippers 10 years

DeAndre Jordan Hopes To Play ‘Another 10 Years’ With Clippers

4 hours ago
306