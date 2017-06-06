With the 2017 Nike EYBL regular season in the rearview mirror, the 24 teams that will take part in the 2017 Peach Jam were announced on Tuesday morning. The top 5 teams in each of the four Nike EYBL divisions (composed of 10 teams each, 40 teams in total) made up the first 20 teams selected. The last four team selections were based on bids given out by Nike at their discretion.

The one controversial selection was Marvin Bagley’s Nike Phamily. Bagley, who many consider the top prospect in the Class of 2018, had a tough regular season this spring, with his team going 2-14 despite strong outings from the future All-American. Nonetheless, teh team received a surprising bid to Peach Jam. See below for the 2017 Peach Jam pool play from D1 Circuit: