With a participant roster that consisted of UCLA commits Jaylen Hands and Kris Wilkes, top-5 uncommitted senior Mohamed Bamba, Oregon signee Troy Brown Jr, Alabama commit Collin Sexton and Stanford-bound Maya Dodson, the 2017 McDonald’s All-American slam dunk contest went down in Chicago on Monday night.

From self lobs to jumping over their peers, the top Class of 2017 prospects put their creativity and athleticism on full display. In the end, though, it was Sexton, a 6-3 explosive point guard out of Mableton, GA, who came away with the trophy.

Check out the video above for every dunk from every player from last night’s dunk contest.