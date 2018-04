Anfernee Simons, 6-2 point guard out of IMG Academy, has decided to skip college and instead go straight from prep to the pros. He is currently projected to be selected in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft. Since he did a post-graduate year this past season and because he will turn 19 years old in June, Simons is eligible to bypass college. We caught up with him recently to discuss his move. Peep the video above.