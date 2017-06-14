At 7-2, Bol Bol is as lanky as his father, the late Manute Bol, but he’s developing a sweet back-to-the-basket post game and guard-like agility. Oh, and he’s knocking down threes, too.

Considered by some recruiting services as the No. 2 prospect in the class of 2018, Bol has been steadily improving his stock and has showed out at the 2017 Nike EYBL circuit. The towering Bol stroked fallaway jumpers and even threw down a between-the-legs jam on his way to winning MVP. In his 15 games across four sessions, Bol averaged 24.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 4.5 blocks, all while shooting a ridiculous 66% from the field and 49% from downtown.

Peep his highlights from the Nike EYBL circuit above via Ballislife.

