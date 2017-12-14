Located in Briarwood, Queens, Archbishop Molloy HS is one of the most historic schools in New York City. The program’s alumni list includes former NBAers Kenny Smith, Kenny Anderson and Russ Smith.

This season the Stanners have two five-star recruits in its starting line-up. Moses Brown, a top-20 prospect in the Class of 2018, and Cole Anthony, a top-5 recruit in the Class of 2019, are one of the best duos in all of high school basketball.

Brown, a 7-1 center, has a plethora of top collegiate programs vying for his services. Meanwhile, Anthony, a 6-1 junior and son of former NBA player and current TV analyst Greg Anthony, is ranked as the No. 1 PG in the Class of 2020.

Molloy will be partaking in the upcoming City of Palms Classic next week in Fort Myers, FL. Their first game is against University School (FL) on Tuesday, December 19 at 7pm.

FloHoops will be live streaming all games. To catch Cole, Moses and Molloy, as well as other top recruits, be sure to visit the following link next week: http://bit.ly/2C8leDe