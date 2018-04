LSU bound power forward Emmitt Williams put on a show at the 17th annual Jordan Brand Classic, shattering LeBron’s scoring record with 44 points in a 146-136 victory for the Home team.

Several other top prospects – including Cam Reddish (Duke), Nassir Little (UNC), and Bol Bol (Oregon) – hyped up the Barclays crowd with some ridiculous highlights. Peep the video above.

