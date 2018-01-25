Last season Brandon Roy made his return to basketball as head coach of Seattle’s Nathan Hale HS. His star player was Michael Porter Jr, who was ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2017. Together they embarked on a 29-0 record, with many crowing them the No. 1 team in America. Although he is missing his entire freshman season at Mizzou due to a back injury, he is still expected to be among the first five names to be called in the 2018 NBA Draft.

FloHoops put together a dope mini-doc on MPJ last season in the midst of his historic run at Nathan Hale. Catch the full doc above.