There’s no denying that there’s legit talent coming out of the Bahamas. Whether it is discussing the potentials of NBA rookie Buddy Hield or top Class of 2017 prospect DeAndre Ayton (headed to Arizona next season), the country has been producing some promising talent the last couple of years. And so it’s only fitting that the NBA and FIBA are now headed to the Bahamas by bringing their Basketball Without Borders Camp to the islands. See below for more info from the NBA:

The National Basketball Association (NBA), the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the Bahamas Basketball Federation (BBF) today announced that the ninth edition of Basketball without Borders (BWB) Americas will be held July 5-8 at The Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium in Nassau, Bahamas, marking the first time that the NBA and FIBA’s global basketball development and community outreach program will be held in the Bahamas.

BWB Americas will bring together the top male and female players born in 2000 from across North and South America to learn directly from NBA and FIBA players, legends and coaches and to compete against the best young players from the region. BWB Americas will also include a variety of NBA Cares and Jr. NBA community outreach efforts with youth in the Bahamas in partnership with local community organizations. These programs will highlight the power of sport to promote cultural understanding while teaching the importance of a healthy, active lifestyle and the values of the game, including teamwork, integrity and respect. Nike, a BWB global partner since 2002, will outfit the campers and coaches with Nike apparel and footwear.



BWB has reached more than 2,720 participants from 134 countries and territories since 2001, with 43 campers drafted into the NBA. Twenty-three former BWB campers, including four former BWB Americas campers, were on opening-night rosters for the 2016-17 season including Bruno Caboclo (Toronto Raptors; Brazil; BWB Americas 2013), Thon Maker (Milwaukee Bucks; South Sudan; BWB Americas 2015) and Kelly Olynyk (Boston Celtics; Canada; BWB Americas 2009).



The NBA and FIBA have staged 49 BWB camps in 30 cities across 25 countries on six continents. More than 230 current and former NBA, WNBA and FIBA players have joined more than 185 NBA team personnel from all 30 NBA teams to support BWB across the world.