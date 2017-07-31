The No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2019 has decided to reclassify into the Class of 2018. Moving up a grade will allow Barrett, a native of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, to enter college next season. And at the end of the day it’s about putting yourself in the best situation to get to the League as soon as possible. Now the question is: will he be able to overtake the throne in the Class of 2018 and sit atop as the top prospect like he was in 2019?

With rumors of Marvin Bagley III potentially reclassifying into the Class of 2017 and heading off to college this fall instead, it will likely be him and Zion fighting for the top spot. The 6-7 wing, who can play both guard positions as well as at small forward, had as great of a summer as anyone in prep hoops.

First, he led the prestigious Nike EBL circuit in scoring during the regular season, averaging 28.0 points per game. Then he joined the Canadian National Team at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Egypt and led the tourney in scoring with 21.6 points per game while also leading the North American nation to the gold medal, which included a semifinals upset against a talent-loaded Team USA–he posted 38 points and 13 rebounds that night.

Now as he prepares for his senior season at Montverde, chatter surrounding his recruitment is about to reach new levels.

More from his diary post in USA Today: