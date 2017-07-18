Reports surfaced this past weekend that Marvin Bagley III, who many consider the top prospect in the Class of 2018, is thinking about reclassifying to the Class of 2017 and enrolling in college this fall. According to some reports, Duke and USC are perceived to be in the lead for his services.

More from CBS Sports:

Marvin Bagley III, the top-rated prospect in the Class of 2018, is exploring the possibility of reclassifying and enrolling in time to play college basketball this season, a source confirmed to CBS Sports on Friday.

A source insisted no decision has been finalized. But it does appear to be academically possible, the source said.

“You should probably ask CBS Sports; it seems like they know more than I know,” Bagley’s father, Marvin Bagley Jr., said to FanRagSports.com late Friday when asked if reclassifying s a possibility. “That’s my answer — ask CBS Sports.”

Bagley told reporters here at the Nike Peach Jam on Thursday that he plans to officially visit Duke next week — then Arizona and USC in some order.