Behind an international team record 60 rebounds, the World Team defeated Team USA, 89-76, at the Nike Hoop Summit on Friday.

Duke commit RJ Barrett led the World Team with 20 points, 9 boards, 6 assists and 5 steals in just 30 minutes of action.

For the USA Team, Oregon commit Bol Bol collected a record 14 rebounds to go with his 12 points and 6 blocks.