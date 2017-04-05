After fighting to stay alive every year for the past decade, the legendary New Jersey-based St. Anthony HS will be closing its door for good this June. Facing financial troubles on an annual basis, the school won’t be able to secure the proper funding and enrollment to keep its doors open moving forward. The school rose into a national basketball powerhouse behind the leadership of Hall of Fame head coach Bob Hurley, who took over the basketball program in 1972. He went on to lead the Friars to 28 state titles, 13 Tournament of Champions and eight undefeated seasons.

See below for official announcement from the school: