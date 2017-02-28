On Tuesday the 12-men roster that will make up the American team at the 2017 Nike Hoop Summit was revealed. The annual HS showcase, which yearly pits the top HS prospects from the United States against the top prospects from around the world, is slated to be held on April 7 in Portland’s Moda Center. Roster for the World Select Team roster is expected to be announced in March. Although Team USA has a 13-6 overall record against the World Select Team, the past six years have seen an even 3-3 split. Peep below for the official announcement from USA Basketball, including the complete American team roster:

The USA Junior National Select Team for the 2017 Nike Hoop Summit will be led by 11 players who have won at least one gold medal in international competition and three athletes who have earned two international gold medals.

The 2017 USA Junior National Select Team, which features U.S. high school senior boys, will take on a World Select Team that is comprised of top international players who are 19 years old or younger in the 20th annual Nike Hoop Summit at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 7 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Named to the USA Nike Hoop Summit Team were Wendell Carter Jr. (Pace Academy/Fairburn, Ga.), Kevin Knox II (Tampa Catholic H.S./Riverview, Fla.) and Gary Trent Jr. (Prolific Prep Academy, Calif./Burnsville, Minn.), who teamed up to capture gold medals at the 2015 FIBA Americas U16 Championship and the 2016 FIBA U17 World Championship.

Also selected to the team after collecting gold medals at the 2016 FIBA U17 World Championship were: Troy Brown Jr. (Centennial H.S./Las Vegas, Nev.), Jaren Jackson Jr. (La Lumiere School/Carmel, Ind.) and Collin Sexton (Pebblebrook H.S./Mableton, Ga.); while Jarred Vanderbilt (Victory Prep Academy/Houston, Texas) collected gold at the 2015 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.

Further rounding out the USA team and its gold medalists are Mohamed Bamba (Westtown School, Pa./New York, N.Y.), Quade Green (Neumann-Goretti H.S./Philadelphia, Pa.), Michael Porter Jr. (Nathan Hale H.S./Seattle, Wash.) and M.J. Walker (Jonesboro H.S./Riverdale, Ga.), who helped lead the USA to a first-place finish at the 2016 FIBA Americas U18 Championship and a berth into the 2017 FIBA U19 World Championship.

The 12-man roster is finalized with the selection of Trevon Duval (IMG Academy, Fla./New Castle, Del.), a three-time USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team October minicamp participant.