A very inspirational video of Mike Purvis, a 3-foot-8 HS senior at Notre Dame-Green Pond (Easton, PA), is making the rounds. The HS senior, a team manager-turned player, suited up for the team on Senior Night and sunk a jumper from the free throw line on his very first attempt, giving him his first career field goal and sending the crowd into a frenzy. He also suited up for the football team in the fall. Shout out to Purvis for showing heart on the hardwood and on the gridiron. Check out the video above from MaxPreps.