Touted as the largest national prospect in America, Brave Williams measures in at 7-1, 400 pounds. The senior at Lake Shore High in Angola, NY, wears a size 21 and is a two-sport athlete (football and basketball). According to the video above from MaxPreps, he was already standing at 5-3 when he hit kindergarten. He reportedly has received some interest from Division III schools for both sports. Peep the video above to catch him in action.