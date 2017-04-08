The 20th edition of the Nike Hoop Summit went down in Portland on Friday night. Michael Porter Jr (Missouri commit) and Jarred Vanderbilt (Kentucky commit) put up 19 points each to help lead the USA squad to a 98-87 victory over the World Select Team. The win gave the American squad a 14-6 overall record over the World Select Team.

Jaren Jackson Jr, headed to Michigan State, contributed 13 points.

The World Team was led by German forward Kostja Mushidi, who posted 14 points.

Check out the video above to watch the top plays from last night’s game.