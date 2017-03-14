Whether you follow HS recruiting or not, by now you’ve probably already heard the name. Zion Williamson. The 16-year-old blue chipper whose jaw-dropping game highlights became the talk of the Internet the past four months. Exhibiting LeBron-like explosiveness and power in his elevation to the rim, no other prospect in recent memory has arguably shown this much force when punishing the rim as Zion has. Just peep the Ballislife video above, which dropped on Monday night, for proof.

