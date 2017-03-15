A couple of weeks after revealing the Team USA roster for the 2017 Nike Hoop Summit, the Swoosh announced the roster for the World Select Team on Wednesday morning. Slated to take place on April 7 in Portland, the annual showcase pits the top senior prospects in America against international rising stars. And although Team USA has a 13-6 overall record against the World Select Team, the past six years have seen an even 3-3 split. This year’s World squad will feature four Canadians and two Kentucky-bound prospects. See below for complete roster:

