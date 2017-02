Sporting a pair of Jordan OVO X’s, Mater Dei’s Bol Bol threw down 10 dunks against St. Augustine—including an Eastbay early on in the game. The 7-footer was recently cleared by the California Interscholastic Federation and started hooping for Mater Dei back in late January. The junior is climbing up in the recruiting ranks and currently has offers from Arizona, Creighton, Kansas and St. John’s amongst others.

Check the highlights above via Ballislife.

