Still recovering from a knee injury that has slowed him down, Zion Williamson dropped 31 points to lead his SC Supreme team to a 72-66 win at the adidas Gauntlet Finale this week down in South Carolina. The guy who covered SLAM 210 also added nine boards and two blocks in the victory, despite playing at less than 100 percent.

Zion got back on the court over the weekend and looked a little like his normal self, but was clearly hindered by the knee injury he suffered a few months ago. He’s starting to look more and more like his electric self as that left knee gets better.

Check the video above for all of Zion’s dunks, jumpers and swats.

Video courtesy of BallislifeEast