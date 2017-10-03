The adidas Dame 4, Damian Lillard’s fourth signature silhouette, is officially here. The sneaker has a mesh upper and a full-length BOUNCE midsole. It also has, adidas says in a press release, “unique grooves for creating space against defenders [and] an evolved traction pattern.”

Those grooves on the midsole represent Dame’s passion for music and the audio waves he creates when he’s on the mic.

The heel has a message to all the doubters, featuring “You Know What Time It Is.” That’s a nod to Dame’s clutch shooting in the fourth quarter. DAME CERTIFIED is featured on the sockliner with the motto “Patience Persistence Purpose,” a phrase that the Blazer’s point guard lives by. Here’s more straight from adidas:

— 35.12 – Breakout game stats that put Damian on coaches’ maps in high school

— 25.6.4 – Nation-leading stats that got Dame noticed during his final season at Weber State

— 6 – Selected as the No. 6 overall pick and averaged 19 points, 6.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game to earn 2013 Rookie of the Year

— 0.9 – With just .9 seconds remaining on the clock, Dame drained a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer in 2014 and Dame Time was officially born

— 0 – 0% chance critics gave Dame on his journey from Oakland to Ogden to Oregon

The “White/Black/Red” Dame 4 launches October 4 for $115 on adidas.com and October 6 in store and the “Legacy” Dame 4 hits stores on October 20.

Photos courtesy of adidas