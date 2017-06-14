Coming off the success of the original Crazy Explosive and then the Low version, adidas has officially announced the Crazy Explosive 2017. Here’s the tech info straight from the Three Stripes:

Crazy Explosive 17 introduces Forged Primeknit – a single-piece upper designed with areas of unique dimension that create structured support and reinforced stability in key target zones. Paired with ankle and tongue cushioning for lightweight comfort, a sock-like collar ensures natural movement and enhances on-court support.

The latest model is lifted on full-length BOOST and wrapped with a lateral TPU roll cage, harnessing its added energy return for heightened control when taking off to the basket. Power traction delivers commanding grip designed for light footwork and explosive gameplay.

Designed to posterize on the court, Crazy Explosive 17’s Forged Primeknit execution creates an elevated wave pattern across the upper for a bold aesthetic that maintains lightweight durability. The brand’s three stripes are displayed on the ankle, while ‘ADIDAS BASKETBALL’ is stamped on the heel taping.