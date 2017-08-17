The Air Jordan XXXI Low is back in an all-new “River Rock and Dark Stucco” colorway. There’s a gum sole and earthy green and grey tones cover the outsoles, and a subtle reflective camouflage pattern on the heel. These XXXI Lows also feature Flightspeed technology, Zoom Air cushioning, and a Flyweave upper for comfort and support.

They release Friday, August 18 for $180.

