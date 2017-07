Every year, the Quai 54 World Streetball Championship brings together the top streetball talent from around the globe to play in an outdoor tournament in France. To honor the tournament, Nike is releasing a special edition Air Jordan XXXI Low Quai 54 in a blacktop colorway.

Blue and red accents and insoles line the shoes, which drop this Saturday, July 8. You can scoop them for $160.

h/t Nike