Brandon Ingram and Nick Young were the first players to wear the brand new adidas Crazy BYW. The “Boost You Wear” silhouette is an evolution of adidas’ “Feet You Wear” technology that was made famous by Kobe Bryant in the late 90s. Ingram and Young wore it for Bryant’s jerseys retirement ceremony yesterday.

The Crazy BYW is built using BOOST technology as a foundation. It’s complemented by what looks to be a combination of Primeknit, mesh and leather that’s featured on the upper, the tongue and the toebox.

Adidas hasn’t offered any official information about the specific technology, and there’s no word on a release date or price info. But keep it locked for what’s sure to be more to come from the adidas Crazy BYW.

