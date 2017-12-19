Kobe Bryant shared some sage advice during his jersey retirement ceremony at STAPLES Center on Monday.

Renowned for his work ethic and drive as much as his success on the court, Kobe impressed that the journey “is actually the dream.”

Kobe kept his speech relatively brief—thanking Lakers of the past, present and future, as well as the fans, media and his family.

Watch Kobe’s full speech here:

