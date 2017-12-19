Kobe Bryant shared some sage advice during his jersey retirement ceremony at STAPLES Center on Monday.

Renowned for his work ethic and drive as much as his success on the court, Kobe impressed that the journey “is actually the dream.”

Kobe: "Those times when you get up early and you work hard. Those times you stay up late and you work hard. Those times when you don't feel like working. You're too tired. You don't want to push yourself, but you do it anyway… That is actually the dream." 🔥 #Ko8e24 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) December 19, 2017

Kobe kept his speech relatively brief—thanking Lakers of the past, present and future, as well as the fans, media and his family.

Watch Kobe’s full speech here:

RELATED:

Kobe Bryant Chooses Between No. 8 and 24