Candace Parker continues to honor her legendary college coach, Pat Summitt. Coach would’ve turned 65 on Wednesday, but she passed away on June 28, 2016 after battling Alzheimer’s. She led the Tennessee Lady Vols to 16 SEC Championships and eight NCAA Championships. Parker was part of one of those National Title teams, leading her to have a very close relationship with Coach Summitt.

Parker laced up the brand new adidas Crazy Explosive ’17 the other day, in an orange colorway that resembled the Lady Vols’ uniforms.

“I’ll be wearing orange kicks all June; it was my coach’s birthday and the month she passed away,” Parker told the LA Daily News.

h/t LA Daily News