After 13 silhouettes, Carmelo Anthony’s Jordan Brand line is coming to a close, according to a report from ESPN. Anthony said that the news is “false.”

Carmelo Anthony’s response to report his Jordan Brand shoe is getting discontinued: “I don’t read into false news.” pic.twitter.com/Qsbna6sFY4 — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) October 11, 2017

ESPN reports that Anthony will now wear the Air Jordan XXXII and a stable of retro Jordans. He wore PE versions of the Air Jordan XII and Air Jordan XX, among other sneakers, when he came into the League as a rookie in 2003-04. If this is the end of his line with the Jumpman, he has the second highest silhouette tally in the Brand’s history, trailing only MJ himself.

We’ve reached out to Jordan Brand to confirm the report, but have yet to hear back. Stay tuned for more updates.

h/t ESPN